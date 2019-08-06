|
|
SCHAFFLER Betty Of Chatteris, passed away suddenly on 28th July 2019 at her home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved mum of Paul and his wife Tracy, much loved nan of Louise and Michael, a dear great-nan and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Woodgreen Animal Shelter may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 6, 2019