Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:30
St Mary's Church, Wisbech St Mary
Resources
More Obituaries for Bletsoe KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bletsoe KNIGHT

Notice Condolences

Bletsoe KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT

Bletsoe 'Mick'

aged 90 years of Wisbech St Mary. Peacefully on 26th October 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Beloved husband of Shirley, father of Mark and Stephen, dear father-in-law, much loved grandad and great-grandad. A funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Wisbech St Mary on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 11.30am, followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'St Mary's Church' and 'Parkinson's Disease UK' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -