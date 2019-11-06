|
|
KNIGHT
Bletsoe 'Mick'
aged 90 years of Wisbech St Mary. Peacefully on 26th October 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Beloved husband of Shirley, father of Mark and Stephen, dear father-in-law, much loved grandad and great-grandad. A funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Wisbech St Mary on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 11.30am, followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'St Mary's Church' and 'Parkinson's Disease UK' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019