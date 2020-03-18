Home

POWERED BY

Bobbie BROOKS

Notice Condolences

Bobbie BROOKS Notice
BROOKS

Bobbie

On the 9th March, 2020, peacefully at Gillian's home, aged 93 years, of Walpole St Peter. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving dad of William and Gillian, a dear father-in-law to Jane and Rob. Much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, Walpole St Peter on Friday, 27th March, 2020 at 12:00 noon followed by PRIVATE cremation.Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for St Peter's Church, Walpole St Peter, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -