BROOKS
Bobbie
On the 9th March, 2020, peacefully at Gillian's home, aged 93 years, of Walpole St Peter. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving dad of William and Gillian, a dear father-in-law to Jane and Rob. Much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, Walpole St Peter on Friday, 27th March, 2020 at 12:00 noon followed by PRIVATE cremation.Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for St Peter's Church, Walpole St Peter, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020