BUCK Brenda
of March, passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2020 aged 94 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Ron, much loved Mum of Colin and a dear Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Dementia UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 4, 2020