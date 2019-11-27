|
CHANDLER
Brenda
passed away peacefully after a short illness at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn on Thursday 14th November 2019, Brenda, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred (Toby). Much loved mum of Andrew and Julie. Wonderful mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma and a good friend to many. She will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at Fenland Crematorium, March at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
