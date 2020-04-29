|
|
DREW
Brenda Anne peacefully but suddenly at her home on 11th April, Brenda Anne, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Cedy and much a loved mum of Christopher and Sharon, mother-in-law of Tracey and Mick and a devoted nan of Sophie, Jade, Bethany, Lewis and Megan, great-nan to Sienna, Alissia, Phoebe and Evelyn. Sadly due to government restrictions there will be a private interment. Enquires to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020