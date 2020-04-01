Home

Brian BAND

Notice Condolences

Brian BAND Notice
BAND Brian of March, passed away peacefully on 17th March 2020 at his home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Sheila, much loved Dad of Kevin, Heather and Neil and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Due to the current Government advice a private family funeral will take place. Donations in his memory for the Royal British Legion may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 1, 2020
