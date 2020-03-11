Home

Peacefully passed away on 28th February 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Christina, a loving dad to Karen and a much loved grandad to Sam and Thomas. Brian will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service will be held on Monday 30th March 2020 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 10:45 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be divided equally between Melanoma Focus and Cancer Research UK and may be made at the service or sent c/oW. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 11, 2020
