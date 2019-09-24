|
PEEL
Brian
Passed away peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 17th September, aged 79 years, formerly of Wisbech. Beloved husband of Carol, father of Giles and Zoe. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd October, 2019 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Swaffham & Litcham Home Hospice Support Ltd, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 24, 2019