PHILLIPS Brian Edwin of March, passed away peacefully on 22nd August 2020 at his home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Pearl and a much loved Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Brother, Uncle and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 23, 2020