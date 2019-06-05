|
POLLOCK
Brian
Aged 73 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 23rd May 2019, with his family by his side, whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn.
Brian will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will be held at St Augustine's Church, Wisbech on Monday 10th June 2019 at 1.45pm, follow by interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to for 'Cancer Research UK' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 5, 2019