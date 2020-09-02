Home

PROSSER

Brian

passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 18th August 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved husband, dad, granddad, great-granddad and brother. He will be very sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to service attendance restrictions at the present time, a private family funeral will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium. You are welcome to share memories of Brian at https://brianprosser.muchloved.com. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 2, 2020
