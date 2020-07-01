|
|
RADFORD
Brian
"Bike Man"
Sadly passed on 22nd June 2020 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a long battle with illness. He leaves siblings Pauline, Rachel and Richard. Loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews and their children. Known as "Bike Man" throughout Leverington. We would like to thank all those who helped him through his illness. Donations to Cat Haven Wisbech in his name. He will be passing through Leverington village early morning on 8th July.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 1, 2020