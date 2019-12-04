Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
13:00
St Edmunds Church
Emneth
View Map
Brian UPTON
Brian UPTON

Brian UPTON Notice
UPTON

Brian 'Dick'

Aged 73 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 28th November 2019 whilst in North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, with his family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Roz, devoted father of Chris and Louise, dear father-in-law of Laura and James, adored grandad of Jessica, Harry, Archie and Zach, much loved brother of Janet, brother-in-law of Maddie and John. A celebration of life service will be held at St Edmunds Church, Emneth on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between Macmillan Cancer Support - Kings Lynn Branch and North Brink Practice may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 4, 2019
