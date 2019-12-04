|
|
UPTON
Brian 'Dick'
Aged 73 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 28th November 2019 whilst in North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, with his family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Roz, devoted father of Chris and Louise, dear father-in-law of Laura and James, adored grandad of Jessica, Harry, Archie and Zach, much loved brother of Janet, brother-in-law of Maddie and John. A celebration of life service will be held at St Edmunds Church, Emneth on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between Macmillan Cancer Support - Kings Lynn Branch and North Brink Practice may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 4, 2019