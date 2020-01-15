Home

Brian UPTON

Notice

Brian UPTON Notice
UPTON

Brian Dick

Roz, Chris, Louise and families would like to thank everyone for their sincere thoughts, cards and messages of support on their sad loss of a dear husband, dad and grandad. Thank you to all those who attended Dicks 'Celebration of Life' Church Service. Special thanks to Rev Dawn Mason who conducted the heartfelt service and to Peter Barnes Funeral Director's for their caring and professional services. Finally, sincere gratitude to all who made donations in memory of Dick for both Macmillan Care King's Lynn and North Brink Surgery Wisbech, which to date total £1000.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020
