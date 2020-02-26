|
|
WINTERS
Brian 'Morris'
passed away at Glennfield Care Home on 13th February 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Bettine, much loved father to Lyn and John and father in law to Keith and Belinda. A cherished grandfather to Adam, Holly, Stacee and Liam and great grandfather to Tyler, Eva, Jaxson, Amber and Abbie. The funeral will be held at St Peters Church, Wisbech on Thursday 12th March at 12.45pm followed by burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations for Kidney Research UK and Wisbech Town Football Club may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020