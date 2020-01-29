|
|
CLARKE Bruce of Manea, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 19th January 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved Husband of Ann, much loved Dad of Robert, Father-in-law of Faye, devoted Grandad of Kyra and Nathan, Great-Grandad of Frederico and a loving Son-in-law, Brother, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 17th February 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020