Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol HOLLINGSWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol HOLLINGSWORTH

Notice Condolences

Carol HOLLINGSWORTH Notice
HOLLINGSWORTH Carol Of March and formerly of Friday Bridge, passed away peacefully on 24th August 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian, much loved mum of Lee and Kim, mother-in-law of Andy, devoted nan of Stacey and Daniel and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 20th September 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Parkinson's UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.