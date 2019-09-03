|
HOLLINGSWORTH Carol Of March and formerly of Friday Bridge, passed away peacefully on 24th August 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian, much loved mum of Lee and Kim, mother-in-law of Andy, devoted nan of Stacey and Daniel and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 20th September 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Parkinson's UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019