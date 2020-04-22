|
GARFORD
Carole
(nee Taylor)
passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on 10th April 2020 aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Dave, much loved mum of Stephanie, Stuart and Penny and mother in law to Marcus and Claire. A cherished nan to Jacob, Marley, Maisie, Indica and Ethan and a dear sister to Sandra. A private committal will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium. Donations in Carole's memory for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020