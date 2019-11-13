|
|
ROSE
Cecil Charles
(Bill)
peacefully on the 2nd November 2019 at Glennfield Care Home, Wisbech aged 90 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy, loving father to Elizabeth, Caroline and Michael, stepfather to Simon and Jonathan and devoted grandfather. Bill's funeral service shall take place on Friday 22nd November 2019 at St James Church, Newton at 1.30pm followed by interment at Newton churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019