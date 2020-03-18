|
SPRIGGS
Cecil Edward
Peacefully at home on 3rd March 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Hilda. Father to Annette and father-in-law to Barry. Loving grandad to Caroline, David and Lauren and great-grandad to Kaitlyn and Edward. Beloved brother and friend who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral takes place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Upwell Health Centre at the service or sent c/o W & W G West, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech PE13 1HP Tel: 01945 584512
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020