Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Charles CHAPLIN

CHAPLIN Charles Cyril (Chuck) Of Benwick, passed away peacefully on 23rd August 2019, aged 77 years. A dearly loved uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Doddington on Friday 20th September 2019 at 11.00am followed by Interment in Benwick Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Fenland Group Practice may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019
