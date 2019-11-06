Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30
Bedford Crematorium
104 Norse Road
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles FEARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles FEARY


1923 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Charles FEARY Notice
FEARY

Charles Sydney

'Syd'

04.02.1923 - 21.10.2019

Died peacefully in Bedford. Beloved Father of Paul and Vivienne and Grandfather to Alex, Brother to Jack (deceased), Margaret, Barbara, Freda and Janet (deceased). Cousin to Susan and Pat. Uncle to Maureen (deceased), Trevor, Pat, Linda and Lesley. He will be sadly missed by all his family, extended family and friends. Funeral Service to be held on 15th November 2019, 11.30am at Bedford Crematorium, 104 Norse Road, Bedford MK41 0RL. Family flowers only. Donations can be made to Age UK or The Royal British Legion c/o Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors, 6, Bedford Road, Kempston, MK42 8AD. Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -