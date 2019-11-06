|
|
FEARY
Charles Sydney
'Syd'
04.02.1923 - 21.10.2019
Died peacefully in Bedford. Beloved Father of Paul and Vivienne and Grandfather to Alex, Brother to Jack (deceased), Margaret, Barbara, Freda and Janet (deceased). Cousin to Susan and Pat. Uncle to Maureen (deceased), Trevor, Pat, Linda and Lesley. He will be sadly missed by all his family, extended family and friends. Funeral Service to be held on 15th November 2019, 11.30am at Bedford Crematorium, 104 Norse Road, Bedford MK41 0RL. Family flowers only. Donations can be made to Age UK or The Royal British Legion c/o Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors, 6, Bedford Road, Kempston, MK42 8AD. Tel: 01234 860038
