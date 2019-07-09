|
JOHNSON Charles Edward Passed away at his home on 3rd July 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly beloved husband of Maggie, much loved dad of Victoria and Laura, father-in-law of Mark, devoted grandad of Izaak, Joshua, Callum, Jacques, Louie, Leo, Jessie and Joei and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, Wimblington on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment in Wimblington Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in his memory will be divided between Macmillan Cancer Support and Prostate Cancer UK and may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 9, 2019