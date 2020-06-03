|
|
WADSLEY
Charles Ralph
'Charley'
aged 95 years of Wisbech, formerly Guyhirn. Well known farmer (Charley treble 12). Passed away on 29th May 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. A much loved husband of Margaret, devoted dad of Pat, Philip and Jill, father-in-law of Paul, Debbie and Jill's fiancée Julian, a loving grandad of David, Mark, Victoria, Thomas and Amy, great-grandad of Shannon, Ruby, Lily, Ella and Blake, a dear brother of Michael and brother-in-law of Mary and Dorothy. A family cremation will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 15th June 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Charley's memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 3, 2020