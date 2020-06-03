Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Service
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
12:30
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles WADSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles WADSLEY

Notice Condolences

Charles WADSLEY Notice
WADSLEY

Charles Ralph

'Charley'

aged 95 years of Wisbech, formerly Guyhirn. Well known farmer (Charley treble 12). Passed away on 29th May 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. A much loved husband of Margaret, devoted dad of Pat, Philip and Jill, father-in-law of Paul, Debbie and Jill's fiancée Julian, a loving grandad of David, Mark, Victoria, Thomas and Amy, great-grandad of Shannon, Ruby, Lily, Ella and Blake, a dear brother of Michael and brother-in-law of Mary and Dorothy. A family cremation will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 15th June 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Charley's memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -