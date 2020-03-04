|
MARR Chris
Formerly of Easy Hire, Wisbech passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Peterborough City Hospital on 19th February 2020 aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Annie, much loved dad to Brad, Wes, Krystal, Miles and Kaylie. A cherished grandad and a good friend to many. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Thursday 19th March at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for The UK Sepsis Trust may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles, Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 4, 2020