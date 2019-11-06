|
PARKIN Chris of March, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 14th October 2019 at his home, aged 57 years. Dearly loved Husband of Diane, and a dear Dad, Son, Son-in-law, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle, Great-Uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 15th November 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Woodgreen Animal Shelter may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019