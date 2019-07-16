Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine COWLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine COWLING

Notice Condolences

Christine COWLING Notice
COWLING nÃ©e KETTERINGHAM Christine Margaret

Of Wigtoft passed away suddenly on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Maurice. Dearly loved by her children and grandchildren. Loving sister of Nicholas and the late Patricia and Bernard. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Tydd St Mary on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 10.30am. Donations, if desired, for Royal British Legion may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.