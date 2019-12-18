Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30
St Edmunds Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine THROWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine THROWER

Notice Condolences

Christine THROWER Notice
THROWER

Christine Anne (nee Goodger)

Passed away peacefully at Downham Grange on Saturday 7th December aged 72 years. Loving Wife of Tony, Mother of Alastair, Grandmother of Jack and Ben. Funeral Service to take place at St Edmunds Church, Downham Market at 11:30am on Monday 23rd December 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made towards the Cats Protection Society, Stowbridge at the service or may be forwarded directly to Downham Funeral Service, 34 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -