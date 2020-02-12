|
|
VENNI
Christine 'Tina'
of Sutton Bridge passed away peacefully on 24th January 2020 aged 63 years. Much loved wife of the late Mick, proud mum of Anthony and Kelly-Sue, mother-in-law of Chris, beloved nan to her five grand-daughters and a cherished daughter of Monica and the late Roy. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet, on Friday, 28th February at 3.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie and St Barnabas Hospice at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF Tel: 01406 363264. Bright colours may be worn.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020