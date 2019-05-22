|
Aged 70 years of Wisbech St Mary. Peacefully on 9th May 2019 whilst in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Loving mum of Kate, sister of Andy, Linda, Bridget, Steve and Nick. Christine will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 28th May 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Cat Welfare Wisbech' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 22, 2019