Christopher 'John'
Aged 76 years of Wisbech formerly of Murrow. Peacefully on 2nd February 2020 with his family by his side whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved partner of Joy, devoted dad of Christine and Diane, stepdad of Chas, much loved grandad and great grandad. John will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'Arthur Rank Hospice Charity - AHDTC' and 'Macmillan Cancer Care-Wisbech Branch' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director,38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel. 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020