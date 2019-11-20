|
|
FERN
Christopher
Aged 64 years of Murrow Suddenly on 2nd November 2019 at his home. Devoted husband of Lesley, loving dad of James and Emma, dear father-in-law of Megan and Tony, a much loved grandad of Alfie, Ollie and Chelsea-Mae, dear brother of Doris, and a much loved brother-in-law, dear son-in-law of Florence, Chris will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all his family and many friends. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 25th November 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Magpas' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 20, 2019