MASON Christopher 'Chris'
of Manea, passed away suddenly on 27th May 2020 at his home, aged 68 years. Dearly loved Husband of Liz, much loved Dad of Neil and Louise, Father-in-law of Chris, devoted Grandad of Aiden and Branden, Brother of Heather, Brother-in-law of Peter and friend of many. A private funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 22nd June 2020. The family would welcome customers, friends and neighbours to pay their respects at his home before the cortege leaves at 12.00noon. A celebration for his life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the Royal British Legion may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 17, 2020