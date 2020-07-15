|
ROBERTS
Christopher
'George'
aged 88 years of Friday Bridge, passed away peacefully on 7th July 2020 at home after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Ethel, beloved father of Mark, dear father-in-law of Karen and brother of Veronica. George will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by all his family and many friends. A private family service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 17th July 2020 at 2.30pm. Donations if desired in George's memory for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity - AHDTC may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020