Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Service
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
Christopher ROBERTS

Christopher ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS

Christopher

'George'

aged 88 years of Friday Bridge, passed away peacefully on 7th July 2020 at home after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Ethel, beloved father of Mark, dear father-in-law of Karen and brother of Veronica. George will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by all his family and many friends. A private family service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 17th July 2020 at 2.30pm. Donations if desired in George's memory for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity - AHDTC may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020
