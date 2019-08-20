|
|
BENNINGTON
Claude William 'Benny'
Passed away at the Trafford Ward, North Cambs Hospital, on Saturday 10th August 2019, aged 87 years. Loving dad of David, Patsy and Pete, a much loved grandad of Wayne, Darren, Amy and the late David, and great-grandad of Aidan. Funeral service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations for the Alan Hudson Centre may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019