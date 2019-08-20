Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
15:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude BENNINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude BENNINGTON

Notice Condolences

Claude BENNINGTON Notice
BENNINGTON

Claude William 'Benny'

Passed away at the Trafford Ward, North Cambs Hospital, on Saturday 10th August 2019, aged 87 years. Loving dad of David, Patsy and Pete, a much loved grandad of Wayne, Darren, Amy and the late David, and great-grandad of Aidan. Funeral service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations for the Alan Hudson Centre may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.