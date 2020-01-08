Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00
All Saints Church
Walsoken
Clifford DOUBLEDAY

Notice Condolences

Clifford DOUBLEDAY Notice
DOUBLEDAY

Clifford George

Peacefully on 25th December 2019 at The Gables Care Home, Chatteris, Clifford George (Cliff). Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maisie, much loved dad of Margaret and Christine father in law of James and Michael, grandad of Neil, Karen, Michelle and Stuart and great-grandad of Mathew, Thomas, Ella, Nicole, Maisie-May, Isabelle and Amelia. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Walsoken on Tuesday 21st January at 12 noon followed by Interment in Walsoken Cemetery. Immediate Family Flowers Please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020
