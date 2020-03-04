|
DRAGON
Clifford James
of Chatteris and formerly of Switzerland, died tragically in a road accident on 7th February 2020 aged 69 years. A loved and cherished Husband to Josie, devoted Father of Kevin, Sheila and Colleen, Step Father to Kelly and Chris and treasured Grandad. Funeral service at St Peter and St Paul's Church Chatteris on Friday 20th March 2020 at 2.15pm followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium March. At the family's request please wear bright colours (purple and white). Family flowers only, donations in his memory for The 3 Pillars Feeding the Homeless may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 4, 2020