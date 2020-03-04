|
MELTON
Clifford Ralph
Peacefully at his home in Emneth, Clifford Ralph (Cliff). Aged 93 years, dearly loved husband of the late Joan, and dear father of Stuart, Karen, Alan and Michael, father in law, grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Service at St Edmunds Church, Emneth on Wednesday 18th March at 2.30pm followed by interment in Emneth Cemetery. Donations if desired for Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech.Tel. 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 4, 2020