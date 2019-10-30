|
GRIMMER Colin Arthur
aged 82 years, of Wisbech. Suddenly on 23rd October 2019 at his home. Dearly loved husband of Lucy Ann, devoted dad of Karen and Rick and father-in-law of Richard, much loved grandad of Ellena and Samuel and a dear brother to Marion. Colin will be fondly remembered but sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 8th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations for British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 30, 2019