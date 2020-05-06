|
RICHES Colin Charles of March, passed away peacefully on 27th April 2020 at his home following a short illness, aged 82 years. Dearly loved Husband of Vera, much loved Dad of Maxine and Kay, Father-in-law of Barry and Nelson, devoted Grandad of Jack, Victoria, Georgina, Lucy and Charlotte and a dear Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and close friend of Martin. A private family funeral will take place. Donations in his memory for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (AHDTC) may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020