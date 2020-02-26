|
|
WADSLEY
Colin
Colin passed away peacefully on 14th February 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara married for 67 years, much loved father of Stephen and Martyn, father in law of Melonie and Thelma, Grandfather of Victoria, Nicola, William, and George, Great Grandfather of Sam, William, and Olivia. Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Wednesday 11th March at 1.45pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent
Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020