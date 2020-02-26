Home

POWERED BY

Colin WADSLEY

Notice Condolences

Colin WADSLEY Notice
WADSLEY

Colin

Colin passed away peacefully on 14th February 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara married for 67 years, much loved father of Stephen and Martyn, father in law of Melonie and Thelma, Grandfather of Victoria, Nicola, William, and George, Great Grandfather of Sam, William, and Olivia. Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Wednesday 11th March at 1.45pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent

Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -