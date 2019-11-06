Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
WATSON

Connie

of March passed away peacefully on 23rd October 2019 aged 91 years. Dearly loved Aunt of Wendy & Colin and Dave & Pat, great Aunt and close friend of Mel & Phil. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Mercheford House Donation Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019
