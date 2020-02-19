|
|
LAWS
Cynthia Ann (nee Cross)
On Saturday 8th February at Rose Lodge Care Home, Wisbech. Cynthia Ann of Upwell, Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mum of Linda and Julie and a Loving Nan and Great Nan. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 2nd March at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Lance Hunter-Rowe Trust (Upwell Health Centre) may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independentent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel. 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020