Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril DREWRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril DREWRY

Notice Condolences

Cyril DREWRY Notice
DREWRY

Cyril William

Aged 79 years of Four Gotes, Tydd. Peacefully on 31st August 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital Kings Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Bonnie, much loved dad of Adrian and Aileen, dear father-in-law of Gordon and Karen, devoted grandad of Daniel, Chloe, Kirsty and Liam. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'Wisbech Salvation Army' and 'QEHKL' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200

BLACK ATTIRE NOT NECESSARY.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.