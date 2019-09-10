|
DREWRY
Cyril William
Aged 79 years of Four Gotes, Tydd. Peacefully on 31st August 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital Kings Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Bonnie, much loved dad of Adrian and Aileen, dear father-in-law of Gordon and Karen, devoted grandad of Daniel, Chloe, Kirsty and Liam. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'Wisbech Salvation Army' and 'QEHKL' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
BLACK ATTIRE NOT NECESSARY.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019