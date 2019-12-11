|
|
CONSTABLE
Daniel 'Danny'
peacefully on 30th November at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Daniel (Danny), aged 96 years. The dearly love husband of the late Doreen and a much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Walsoken Parish Church on Thursday 19th December at 11.00am followed by Interment in Walsoken Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019