BELL
Daphne Beatrice Mary Widow of Aylwin (Puff) Bell, sister of Dorothy, a much loved Auntie Daphne and a dear friend to many, passed peacefully away at her home on 31st July 2020, aged 91 years. The hearse will pause briefly at St Andrews Methodist Church, Outwell at 12.00noon for prayer before going to the Funeral Service which is on Monday 17th August at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn which is sadly private due to government restrictions. No flowers by request but donations in memory of Daphne if desired for Macmillan Nurses and Water Aid in Africa may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold Lodge, Upwell, Wisbech, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020