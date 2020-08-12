Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
12:00
St Andrews Methodist Church
Outwell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne BELL

Notice Condolences

Daphne BELL Notice
BELL

Daphne Beatrice Mary Widow of Aylwin (Puff) Bell, sister of Dorothy, a much loved Auntie Daphne and a dear friend to many, passed peacefully away at her home on 31st July 2020, aged 91 years. The hearse will pause briefly at St Andrews Methodist Church, Outwell at 12.00noon for prayer before going to the Funeral Service which is on Monday 17th August at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn which is sadly private due to government restrictions. No flowers by request but donations in memory of Daphne if desired for Macmillan Nurses and Water Aid in Africa may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold Lodge, Upwell, Wisbech, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -