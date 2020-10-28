|
DOUBLEDAY
Daphne (née Bosworth)
Peacefully on the 20th October 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of 69 years to Philip, mother of Angela and Caroline, grandma to Andrew, Christopher, Robert and Simon and great grandma to Faith, Eleanor, Lewis and Holly. Due to current restrictions, please contact A.J.Coggles of Downham Market if you wish to attend the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for MS Society may be sent c/o A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following the link to memorygiving.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 28, 2020